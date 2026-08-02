Honoring Judy, Veteran’s Wife & Loved One

It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved Judy. Judy was a treasured member of our family. A veteran’s wife, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, whose kindness, and joyful spirit touched the lives of so many. She had a remarkable way of making everyone feel welcome, bringing comfort and laughter wherever she went, and creating lasting memories that will forever be held close to our hearts.





Judy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, a proud military veteran. Together they shared a life filled with love, devotion, and cherished memories. While we take comfort in knowing they are reunited, her unexpected loss has left a deep void in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.





As we mourn this tremendous loss, our family is also facing the unexpected expenses associated with her funeral and burial services. We are humbly asking for support to help us give Judy the respectful and meaningful farewell she deserves while honoring the beautiful life she lived.





Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward funeral and burial expenses. If you are unable to donate, we would be deeply grateful for your prayers, encouragement, and help in sharing this request with others.





We sincerely appreciate the compassion, generosity, and support shown during this difficult time. Your kindness helps ease the burden on our family and serves as a reminder of the many lives Judy touched with her love and generosity.





Thank you for helping us celebrate and honor Judy’s memory. Her legacy of kindness, laughter, and love will continue to live on in all who knew her.





With heartfelt gratitude,





The Family of Judy