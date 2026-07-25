Honoring John's Legacy

On the evening of July 4th, our dear friends John and Trish experienced an unimaginable tragedy. John lost his life in a tragic accident, leaving behind the love of his life, Trish, and their beautiful family.





Anyone who knew John knew a man of deep faith, quiet strength, and unwavering generosity. He loved Yah, loved his family fiercely, and lived a life of serving others. John and Trish have spent years pouring into their community with open hands, offering encouragement, prayer, practical help, and love wherever there was a need. They have always been the kind of people who show up for others.





Now it is our turn to show up for them. Trish is facing the overwhelming days ahead while grieving the sudden loss of her husband and walking alongside their children as they navigate this heartbreaking reality together. No family should have to carry the emotional and financial burdens of such an unexpected tragedy alone.





We are asking our community to surround the McGarrity-Davis family with prayer and practical support. Every gift, no matter the size, will help ease immediate expenses and allow Trish and her family the space to grieve without the added weight of financial stress.





Most importantly, we ask that you continue to pray for Trish, their children, and everyone whose life was touched by John's faithful example.





Thank you for loving this family so well.





"Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the Torah of Messiah." Galatians 6:2