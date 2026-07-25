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Honoring Jimbo and The Family

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$11,735 USD

Fundraiser created byAshley Miller

Fundraiser funds will be received by Julie Brehmer

Honoring Jimbo and The Family

With broken hearts, we are asking for support for the family of Jimbo, a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend whose life was tragically taken far too soon.


Jimbo was only 38 years old when he passed away in a heartbreaking accident. He was on his way to pick up his three children, Zoya, age 3, Wyatt, age 9 and James, age 14, from a camping trip with their grandparents when he struck wildlife, causing an accident that took his life.


Jimbo was one of the strongest and most loving fathers and husbands we have ever known. He was the rock of his family and their provider. He showed up for everything: school events, extracurricular activities, family moments, and church every Sunday. His love for his children and his wife was steady, faithful and deeply felt by everyone around him.


Melissa and Jimbo were high school sweethearts. They shared 20 years together and were married for 16 years. Their life was built on love, faith, family and commitment.


Jimbo is also deeply mourned by his mother, Kelli and Lee, his sister and brother in law Noah and Desirai, and his nephew and niece Andrew and Annabelle. And his beloved in laws Clayton, Julie, Josh and Elizabeth. Along with many other family members and friends who loved him dearly.


Now Melissa is facing the unimaginable pain of losing her husband while also trying to care for their three children and manage the sudden financial burden of funeral expenses and household bills.


We are asking for help to ease this burden during such a devastating season. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go toward funeral costs, bills and immediate support for Melissa and the children as they begin to navigate life without Jimbo.


If you are unable to give financially, please keep Melissa, Zoya, Wyatt, James, Kelli, Desirai, Annabelle and the entire family in your prayers. Please also consider sharing this fundraiser so we can surround this family with love, support and hope.


Thank you for helping honor Jimbo’s life and for standing with his family during this heartbreaking time.


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