Gerald Dean DeVore Jr., 71, of Noblesville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2026, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with terminal cancer.

Born on Christmas Day 1954, Gerald was a man of deep faith, quiet strength, and many talents. A devoted husband to Wanda for 47 years, loving father, grandfather, and son of a pastor. He ran audio-visual systems for churches all of his years, taught HVAC skills as an instructor, founded Gerald’s All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, and later pursued his passion for 3D printing with Dreams and Things, delighting in creating keepsakes for craft fairs.





He lived his life serving Jesus Christ and others through practical acts of love and generosity.





Your donation will go directly to provide additional support for his beloved wife, Wanda DeVore.





Thank you for your prayers, support, kindness, and for honoring Gerald Dean DeVore Jr. We look forward to the day we meet again in Heaven.







