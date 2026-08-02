Honoring Elizabethanne Chica Germany-Duncan

Honoring Elizabethanne — A Light to Everyone Who Knew Her

My wife, Elizabethanne, has been fighting liver cancer with a strength, grace, and faith that have touched everyone around her. If you’ve ever met her, you know the kind of light she carries — the kind that fills a room, lifts spirits, and makes people feel genuinely loved. Her compassion, her humor, her gentleness, and her unwavering belief in goodness have left a mark on so many lives.

Over these past months, countless friends, family members, and even people who barely knew her have reached out asking, “What can we do?” I wish there were something anyone could do to change what’s happening. But what you can do is help us honor her in a way that reflects the beauty of her life and the love she poured into others.

As we prepare for her final arrangements, I’m opening this fund for those who feel led to contribute toward her end‑of‑life expenses. Even small contributions make a meaningful difference and help ease the burden during a time that is already so heavy.

Your support — through giving, sharing this page, or simply praying for peace and comfort — means more than you know. Thank you for loving her. Thank you for loving us. And thank you for helping me honor her life with dignity, faith, and the same love she gave so freely.



