Honoring Christian’s Life With Love And Laughter

Help Us Prepare to Honor Christian’s Life





Hi, my name is Tanisha , and I’m raising funds for my mom, Christian, who was battling stage 4 cancer. She has unfortunately passed on due to the spread and the chemotherapy not being able to cure her cancer.





Her cancer started as colon cancer and has since spread to her lungs, liver, kidneys, and bones. This has been incredibly hard on her and our entire family.





Right now, we’re focused on making sure she’s as comfortable as possible and spending as much meaningful time with her as we can.





As difficult as it is to say, we also need to begin preparing for what’s ahead. We’re asking for help to cover burial and funeral expenses so we can honor her life without the added stress of financial burden.





My mom is truly one of a kind. She’s blunt in the best way—she tells it like it is, makes you laugh when you least expect it, and somehow always knows exactly what to say. She’s goofy, incredibly smart, and full of life. She loves the color green, a good plate of enchiladas, and just genuinely enjoying every moment she can.





That’s who she is—real, strong, and unforgettable.





Any donations will go directly toward her burial and funeral costs. If you’re able to give, thank you more than we can ever express. If not, sharing this means just as much to us.





We truly appreciate all the love, support, and prayers during this time.



















































