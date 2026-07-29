Honoring Caroline

Some of you have graciously asked how you can financially support Calvin and me during this time. While we are incredibly blessed to be financially stable right now regarding immediate expenses, we want to honor the desire of our community to help. Any gifts received here will be divided between two purposes:





A portion will be placed directly into a future savings and education fund for Calvin.





The other portion will be used to support causes, ministries, families, and needs that were close to Caroline’s heart. In this way, your generosity will continue the legacy of love, compassion, and selfless giving that defined so much of her life.





Please do not feel any obligation to give. Your prayers and presence are more than enough. But if you are determined to give, know that your generosity is helping provide for Calvin’s future while also extending Caroline’s impact and blessing others in her memory.