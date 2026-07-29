Honoring Barbara “Memaw” Swaim

On the afternoon of June 17, our beloved Barbara “Memaw” Swaim peacefully left this world and entered eternity.





If you knew Memaw, you knew she was a true firecracker. She was strong-willed, full of life, quick with a laugh, and never afraid to speak her mind. She had a way of making people feel welcome, loved, and seen. Her presence could light up a room, and the memories she leaves behind will be cherished by all who were blessed to know her.





As our family navigates this heartbreaking loss, we are asking for help covering funeral and memorial expenses so we can give Memaw the farewell she deserves.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward funeral costs and easing the financial burden on our family during this difficult time. If you are unable to give, we would be incredibly grateful if you would share this fundraiser and keep our family in your prayers.





Thank you for loving Memaw, remembering her, and helping us honor a life that touched so many.





With love and gratitude,

The Swaim Family ❤️





“Well done, good and faithful servant.” – Matthew 25:23



