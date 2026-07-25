Honoring Baby Apollo by supporting Allie & Dakota

Our family is grieving the heartbreaking loss of baby Apollo who was stillborn at 38 weeks on March 12 to Allie and Dakota. Their days ahead will be filled with both emotional healing and financial burdens.

We are raising funds to help Allie and Dakota cover the medical expenses associated with Apollo's delivery as well as funeral and burial costs. During this time of unimaginable grief, our hope is that they can focus on healing and supporting one another without financial stress.

If you feel led to give, your generosity will go directly to helping them heal. Thank you for surrounding Allie, Dakota, and our family with love and support as we remember our sweet baby Apollo





You can always Venmo directly if you would like: @Allie-Wells-11