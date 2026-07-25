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Honoring Anna.Cremation and Urn support.

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJordon Kendrick

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jordon Kendrick

Honoring Anna.Cremation and Urn support.

Anna was my mom and the rock of our family. She was left to care for two daughters on her own after we lost our dad to a heart attack a few years ago. Throughout the years, she did everything for us—she loved us, cared for us, and helped not only our family but the community in so many ways. In 2022, she was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and was in and out of the hospital, but she always fought hard and pulled through. In early 2025, she was told by her doctor that she had lung cancer. She felt discouraged and worried, was always in pain, but this year she fought hard and in April of 2026, she rang the bell for her final radiation. Everything seemed to be going well for us until just recently, in late June 2026, my mom was rushed to the hospital around 6:30am and passed at 9:49am that morning. It’s been me, my sibling, and her grandkids. I find myself wanting to pick up the phone and call her just to talk like we used to, then reality sinks in and I know she is no longer with us. This has been so hard for us. Anna was a person who loved her family and friends, she loved the Golden Girls, gardening, and crocheting. She leaves behind two daughters, five grandkids, and two great-grandchildren. If you can't donate, I understand. Please remember that prayers are always welcomed. Thank you again for taking the time to read this.


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