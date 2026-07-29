Honoring Addie Through Community Support

﻿My name is Shawntay, and I am a mother trying to turn unimaginable loss into something meaningful after losing my beautiful 9-year-old daughter, Addie. Addie had the biggest heart and loved helping others whenever she could. She was the kind of child who shared what she had, made sure no one felt left out, and always wanted other kids to feel loved and included. Her kindness impacted so many people in her short life, and I promised myself that her light would continue shining through helping others.





To honor Addie, I created L&B Sunflower Outfitters alongside Addie’s Sunflowers Play It Forward, a mission focused on helping children and families in our rural community. In our area, many families struggle to access affordable clothing, shoes, school supplies, sports gear, and other essentials because resources are extremely limited. Many children miss out on opportunities simply because their families cannot afford the costs.





We are raising funds to help expand community support efforts in Addie’s memory. Donations will help provide clothing, shoes, sports equipment, school supplies, foster care emergency support items, and other essentials for children and families in need. Funding will also help us continue creating affordable resources locally so families do not have to travel hours out of town for basic necessities.





This mission is deeply personal to our family. Every child we help, every backpack we provide, every pair of shoes given out, and every child able to participate in sports is a way Addie’s love continues to live on. We want to create something lasting that brings hope, kindness, and support to families who may feel forgotten.





If you are able to donate, share, or pray for our family and mission, we are truly grateful. Every bit of support helps us continue honoring Addie’s life and making a difference for children in our community.



