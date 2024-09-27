Campaign Image

Honor Felicia Give Her The Burial She Deserves

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $5,050

Campaign created by Holly Miguel

Campaign funds will be received by Holly Miguel

Honor Felicia Give Her The Burial She Deserves

Please help a military veteran, friend and family member, Felicia Cretchen who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 47 find her way back home and be put to rest with honor and dignity.  

Her family has faced significant losses in the past year and a half, and donations are urgently needed to help cover the costs of her funeral and allow her to be laid to rest in Louisiana. Any contributions from friends and family would be greatly appreciated.

If you would prefer to donate by check, cash, Venmo, Cash App, Paypal, Bank Transfer, Apple Pay you can Holly (I coordinating her funeral arrangements) via email at holly.miguel@hotmail.com, FB/holly.miguel, or call/text 808-382-3030, please leave a message and I will call you back.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You are home, sweet sister. Rest in the arms of your loving Father!

Wardlaw Family
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Felicia was a beautiful soul!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

May you RIP Chief!

Juan Ibanez
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

I’m sorry for your loss, Felicia was one of the warmest most kind hearted people I ever met.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

What a contagious smile she Felicia had. Rest in peace

Kyna Simpson
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Rest in peace dear Sister

A Sis
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Gabe Ingram
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

A former Airman
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

You were a beautiful person, Chief Cretchen. It was an honor to serve with you overseas. Rest in peace 🕊️🙏💐

Amanda Jones
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

K Crawford
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Michelle Skilbred
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Rest In Peace Sister

A sister
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Juan V
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Rest in Peace Friend. It was an honor to serve alongside you.

Sandie Tollet
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I miss you Sis.

Daniel Ezell
$ 10.00 USD
3 months ago

Milena Wood
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Javana Oliphant
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo