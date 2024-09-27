Honor Felicia Give Her The Burial She Deserves

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $5,050
Campaign funds will be received by Holly Miguel
Please help a military veteran, friend and family member, Felicia Cretchen who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 47 find her way back home and be put to rest with honor and dignity.
Her family has faced significant losses in the past year and a half, and donations are urgently needed to help cover the costs of her funeral and allow her to be laid to rest in Louisiana. Any contributions from friends and family would be greatly appreciated.
If you would prefer to donate by check, cash, Venmo, Cash App, Paypal, Bank Transfer, Apple Pay you can Holly (I coordinating her funeral arrangements) via email at holly.miguel@hotmail.com, FB/holly.miguel, or call/text 808-382-3030, please leave a message and I will call you back.
You are home, sweet sister. Rest in the arms of your loving Father!
Felicia was a beautiful soul!
May you RIP Chief!
I’m sorry for your loss, Felicia was one of the warmest most kind hearted people I ever met.
What a contagious smile she Felicia had. Rest in peace
Rest in peace dear Sister
You were a beautiful person, Chief Cretchen. It was an honor to serve with you overseas. Rest in peace 🕊️🙏💐
Rest In Peace Sister
Rest in Peace Friend. It was an honor to serve alongside you.
I miss you Sis.
