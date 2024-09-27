Honor Felicia Give Her The Burial She Deserves

Please help a military veteran, friend and family member, Felicia Cretchen who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 47 find her way back home and be put to rest with honor and dignity.

Her family has faced significant losses in the past year and a half, and donations are urgently needed to help cover the costs of her funeral and allow her to be laid to rest in Louisiana. Any contributions from friends and family would be greatly appreciated.

If you would prefer to donate by check, cash, Venmo, Cash App, Paypal, Bank Transfer, Apple Pay you can Holly (I coordinating her funeral arrangements) via email at holly.miguel@hotmail.com, FB/holly.miguel, or call/text 808-382-3030, please leave a message and I will call you back.