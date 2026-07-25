Honor/Care for my Mother

My mother loves God with all her heart and has always trusted that He will provide no matter the circumstances. She raised her children in the church, even if we have all strayed away. Now it's time for us to honor her and help in her time of need. She still works part time and does everything on her own but doesn't like asking for help. She was cleaning cabinets and standing on a counter when she slipped and fell and broke her shoulder. She now has to have shoulder replacement surgery and will be out of work. She doesn't get paid if she doesn't work. I would donate all I had if I could. I just don't want her to worry about anything while she is healing and recovering. That should be her focus, not finances.