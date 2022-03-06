Honor Their Legacy: Help Us Build the Vault Boxes

There are people whose stories deserve to be held, protected, and honored with intention. People whose journeys carry strength, resilience, and truth. This year, Organics is creating something deeply meaningful to celebrate two extraordinary honorees whose lives have inspired courage, healing, and purpose.





We call it The Vault Box.





The Vault Box is a luxury, handcrafted tribute — a beautifully curated box filled with custom Kinkys Organics products, personalized items, and a written legacy piece that tells their story with dignity and love. Each Vault Box is designed to reflect who they are, what they’ve overcome, and the power they carry. It is our way of saying:





“Your story matters. Your journey matters. Your legacy matters.”

To bring these Vault Boxes to life, we need your support.





Kinkys Organics is raising funds to:

Honor our two honorees with fully customized Vault Boxes

Purchase all ingredients needed to formulate their exclusive products

Secure packaging, design materials, and tribute inserts

Cover production costs so their stories are told with excellence

Ensure their legacy is preserved in a way worthy of who they are





These Vault Boxes will be created with the same luxury identity that defines Kinkys Organics — clinical‑grade ingredients, handcrafted formulas, and a sensory experience that reflects the depth of their journey. Every product inside their Vault Box will be made with intention, quality, and respect.





Your support will help us:

Celebrate their resilience

Share their story with the world

Give them something tangible that says, “You are seen, valued, and honored”

Continue our mission of empowering individuals through luxury wellness and storytelling





Every donation, no matter the size, moves us closer to completing these Vault Boxes and giving our honorees the recognition they deserve. When you give, you become part of their story. You become part of their healing. You become part of their legacy.

If you feel led, please join us in honoring these two incredible individuals. Help us build their Vault Boxes. Help us tell their story. Help us celebrate their purpose.





From the heart of Kinkys Organics — thank you for standing with us, believing in us, and helping us honor them with excellence.

Together, we rise. Together, we honor. Together, we build legacy.