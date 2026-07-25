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🇺🇸Honor Navy Veteran by Helping His only child

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byGladys Daye

Fundraiser funds will be received by Gladys Daye

🇺🇸Honor Navy Veteran by Helping His only child

100% of every donation will go directly toward emergency housing, food, utilities, transportation, and other essential needs for my seven children as we work to regain stability. Every dollar will help keep my family safe and together during this difficult time.

Help a Navy Veteran’s Daughter Keep Her 7 Children Safe


Why This Matters Now ❤️

My children and I are facing an urgent situation — we have to be out of our home by the end of this month. I am doing everything I can as a mother to find a safe place for my children and keep our family together, but I have reached a point where I need help.

The thought of my children not having a safe and stable place to call home is heartbreaking. Right now, I am fighting against time while trying to provide the love, protection, and security they deserve.

I never imagined I would be in a position where I had to ask for help, but today I’m reaching out with faith, hope, and humility.

I am a disabled single mother of seven beautiful children. Despite every challenge I have faced, I continue to push forward because my children depend on me. They are my reason to keep going.

One of the hardest moments of my life was losing my father to cancer. My dad and I shared a bond that was beyond words. He was my father, my best friend, my protector, and the person who always made sure I knew I was loved. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy and carried that same dedication and strength into being there for his family.

My father was not only there for me — he was a loving presence in my children’s lives. He was part of their support system, their memories, and the love that surrounded our family. When he was here, I knew I had someone I could turn to. My children knew they had a grandfather who loved them deeply.

Before my dad passed away, holidays were filled with love, laughter, and memories. He was the person who helped make sure my children and I never felt alone. Since losing him, life has been an uphill battle, and every challenge has felt heavier without him here.

When my father became sick, I experienced one of the most painful times of my life. I spent weeks trying to reach him because I wanted to hear his voice and make sure he was okay. By the time I learned how serious things had become, he was already near the end of his life, and I never got the goodbye that I always wished I could have had.

His passing left a pain that I still carry today. I had already lost my brother, and then losing my dad — the person who was my foundation and who my children and I depended on — changed everything.

Even through my grief, I continue to fight every day for my seven children. I am asking for help not because I want an easy way out, but because I am trying to protect my children and give them the stability they deserve.

Your generosity will help provide:

  1. Emergency housing and a safe place for my children.
  2. Food and basic household necessities.
  3. Clothing and essentials.
  4. Utilities and urgent expenses.
  5. Transportation and support as we work toward stability.

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Please consider sharing our story with your family, friends, church, or community. One share could reach someone who may be able to help my family during this difficult time.

Every prayer, every share, and every donation means more than words can express. Thank you for believing in my family and helping us through one of the hardest seasons of our lives.

I believe with God’s grace, my father’s love and strength that he left with me, and the kindness of others, we will get through this.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your compassion, your prayers, and your support. May God bless you for helping a mother protect her children and giving us hope for a brighter tomorrow.

This version puts the time-sensitive need first, which is important because many people decide within the first few lines whether they will keep reading. It also keeps your dad’s memory as the heart of your story. ❤️


100% of every donation will go directly toward emergency housing, food, utilities, transportation, and other essential needs for my seven children as we work to regain stability. Every dollar will help keep my family safe and together during this difficult time.

Help a Navy Veteran’s Daughter Keep Her 7 Children Safe

Why This Matters Now ❤️

My children and I are facing an urgent situation — we have to be out of our home by the end of this month. I am doing everything I can as a mother to find a safe place for my children and keep our family together, but I have reached a point where I need help.

The thought of my children not having a safe and stable place to call home is heartbreaking. Right now, I am fighting against time while trying to provide the love, protection, and security they deserve.

I never imagined I would be in a position where I had to ask for help, but today I’m reaching out with faith, hope, and humility.

I am a disabled single mother of seven beautiful children. Despite every challenge I have faced, I continue to push forward because my children depend on me. They are my reason to keep going.

One of the hardest moments of my life was losing my father to cancer. My dad and I shared a bond that was beyond words. He was my father, my best friend, my protector, and the person who always made sure I knew I was loved. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy and carried that same dedication and strength into being there for his family.

My father was not only there for me — he was a loving presence in my children’s lives. He was part of their support system, their memories, and the love that surrounded our family. When he was here, I knew I had someone I could turn to. My children knew they had a grandfather who loved them deeply.

Before my dad passed away, holidays were filled with love, laughter, and memories. He was the person who helped make sure my children and I never felt alone. Since losing him, life has been an uphill battle, and every challenge has felt heavier without him here.

When my father became sick, I experienced one of the most painful times of my life. I spent weeks trying to reach him because I wanted to hear his voice and make sure he was okay. By the time I learned how serious things had become, he was already near the end of his life, and I never got the goodbye that I always wished I could have had.

His passing left a pain that I still carry today. I had already lost my brother, and then losing my dad — the person who was my foundation and who my children and I depended on — changed everything.

Even through my grief, I continue to fight every day for my seven children. I am asking for help not because I want an easy way out, but because I am trying to protect my children and give them the stability they deserve.

Your generosity will help provide:

  1. Emergency housing and a safe place for my children.
  2. Food and basic household necessities.
  3. Clothing and essentials.
  4. Utilities and urgent expenses.
  5. Transportation and support as we work toward stability.

If you are unable to donate, I completely understand. Please consider sharing our story with your family, friends, church, or community. One share could reach someone who may be able to help my family during this difficult time.

Every prayer, every share, and every donation means more than words can express. Thank you for believing in my family and helping us through one of the hardest seasons of our lives.

I believe with God’s grace, my father’s love and strength that he left with me, and the kindness of others, we will get through this.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your compassion, your prayers, and your support. May God bless you for helping a mother protect her children and giving us hope for a brighter tomorrow.

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