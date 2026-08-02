Honor Laura by helping her kids

Laura was the most genuine loving mother. Her life was her kids (Taylor, Matthew & Steven) and her grandchildren. She loved nothing more! She always laid down her happiness for everyone around her. She was the most beautiful person inside & out. On August 1, 2026, tragically, Laura was brutally murdered by her husband (retired law enforcement that would not get mental health help) of 30 years. She was murdered in front of her son, Matthew. Leaving behind no will and no financial help. We are setting up this fundraiser in hopes to help cover the cost of everything that needs to be done and hopefully, be able to get the kids financial help to get them a fresh start out of Lake Havasu. Living in Lake Havasu is a constant reminder of the tragic, evil event that took place. Our lives have been forever shattered. Thank you in advance for honoring Laura by helping her kids.