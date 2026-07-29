Honor Jean Fairall

Our beloved mother, Jean Fairall passed away recently, leaving our family heartbroken.





We're working to give her the respectful farewell she deserves, but the unexpected funeral expenses have left us in a difficult spot. We're aiming to raise $12,000 to cover the service, cremation and related costs.





Any donation, no matter the size, would mean the world and help us honor her memory properly. Thank you for your kindness and support during this tough time. Every dollar helps us celebrate her life.





She worked for many years at Cherry Blossom Senior Living and was formally a longtime employee at Mount Carmel East Hospital. She attended Holy Spirit Elementary School and graduated from Whitehall City Schools.

She is survived by her mother, Phyllis, seven siblings, Bobby, Becky, Mary, Ann, Christine, Phil, and Joyce. She had seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her father, Ed and one brother, Eddie.





She will be dearly missed.



