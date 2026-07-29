Honor a loving mother and grandmother

My mother was an amazing woman—caring, generous, and always putting her family first. She was the kind of person who would give the shirt off her back to help someone in need. She played a huge role in our lives, especially for her grandchildren, whom she cared for while her children worked to make a living. Her love and support shaped our family in countless ways. Recently my mother was diagnosed with colon cancer. She went into surgery and was recovering, but unexpectedly developed a blood infection and passed away. We were not prepared for this loss, especially since we had no insurance due to ongoing health issues. The suddenness of her passing has left us heartbroken and struggling to cover the costs of her funeral, memorial service, and burial. Any support during this difficult time would mean so much to our family. In lieu of flowers, donations can also be made at Chapman Funeral Home in Swainsboro, Georgia. We are deeply grateful for any help, whether it’s a donation or simply sharing our story. Thank you for helping us honor her memory and give her the farewell she deserves.