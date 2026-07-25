Hong Kong Mission Trip

Yes, I'm going to Hong Kong. Why? I'm glad you asked. I will be participating in a mission trip to help lead a Vacation Bible School for Chinese children. Going on missions has been a passion of mine and I have participated in quite a few local missions. However, a foreign mission has always been a goal of mine also, but I have been waiting for retirement to do so. A friend at church has been doing Asian missions for a while and I have told her I would go as soon as I retired. She approached me about a month ago and asked if I was still retiring this summer because she needed someone this summer. Now, my retirement plan is for next summer and she was a little crest fallen. I told her I'd pray about it. That month our pastor had started preaching on the Book of James. That week his sermon was on James 1:19-27. It hit me between the eyes, and I agreed to go to Hong Kong. I will be a doer of the Word and not just a listener of it. In Mathew 28:18-20 Jesus clearly charges Christians to "make disciples of ALL nations." In Acts 1:8 Jesus charges us to be His witnesses "in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth." So, I've served locally and, in my region, and now I feel the call to go to the ends of the earth. I am asking you, as you are able, to help me in this endeavor. Whether or not you can financially help, I would appreciate any and all prayers to help make this trip successful. If only one child or interpreter comes to know the Lord through this trip, it will have been more than worth the money and effort. Thank you in advance for your prayers and support.