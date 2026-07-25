Hong Kong Church Internship

Hello friends and family,

This summer, I have the opportunity to serve in Hong Kong, China, from May 18th to August 8th through an internship with Faith Family Church. During my time there, I will be serving the local church through outreach, discipleship, and supporting ongoing ministry efforts to reach and invest in people in Hong Kong.

Last year, I had the privilege of serving this same church, and that experience deeply impacted my life and gave me a greater heart for the global Church and for those who have not yet heard the Gospel. I am excited to return and continue serving the people and the church in Hong Kong this summer.

I am currently raising $6,000 to help cover travel, housing, food, and ministry expenses for the trip. If you would like to partner with me, I would be incredibly grateful for your support through prayer and financial giving.

Thank you so much for being a part of this journey with me.

— Garrett Larson