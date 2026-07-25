Honestly, i just need help

After covid happened, my significant other at the time couldn't get a job due to the restrictions of places. I had to get loans to help with things during that time, eventually my partner did get a job but the loans I got became overwhelming over time but I never got any assistance. Now my partner has left me and now I've been put into a bind I wasn't expecting. I probably don't deserve any assistance but if anyone is willing to help I'd be forever grateful. Just figured I'd be honest.





The main thing is I need to get out of the loan loop cycle I'm in and any and all assistance would go to paying off my debts. I sincerely appreciate you at least taking the time to read this!