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Lemus Family Mission Trip to Honduras

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$1,260 USD

Fundraiser created byJessica Lemus-Donohoe

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jessica Lemus-Donohoe

Lemus Family Mission Trip to Honduras

Since 2015 our family has had the privilege to serve several times in Edman’s (my husband) hometown of Camasca which is located in rural, Honduras. In our most recent trips, I (Jessica) was able to serve as a volunteer at the Good Shepherd Bilingual School, and Edman served in street ministry, reaching out to men struggling to break the chains of addiction.


Like much of Honduras, many families in the area that we serve are facing ongoing crises. What has touched our hearts in particular are that many families are suffering from the crisis of the effects of alcohol addiction, the unfortunate reality of abandonment by fathers and broken families.

It is a burden on our hearts to continue going and serving in Honduras. We know that the Gospel changes lives. We are thankful that the Lord opened to doors the past two years (2024 and 2025) to self-fund this mission, but it is not sustainable for our family to pay for these trips and steward the current financial responsibilities of home expenses.


For our entire family to go on this mission trip, airfare usually works out to be between $4,000 and $5,000. Because of this, we are asking people to consider a small donation of $20 to $25. If we can reach just 200 donors, this will get us to our goal of $4,000-$5000 and allow us to pay for airfare to make this trip possible. Any additional money left over after airfare would go towards our other living expenses in Honduras such as rent, groceries and necessary travel.


We are praying and hoping to raise this amount by the end of Summer, 2026 which will allow us to plan to go back in February of 2027. We are also asking that anyone who is unable to donate to please pray about this trip and share with friends and family as we know that the Lord is able to open the doors if it is His will.


Sincerely,

Jessica and Edman Lemus and family


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