Honduras Mission Trip

For many years I've had friends and family that have gone on mission trips to various locations around the world. I wanted to go, but with the job I had at the time and life in general it was never the "right time". Making the decision to step off on my own career wise has been very freeing in many ways, not the least of which has been choosing my own priorities for my time. In that spirit I have committed to going to Honduras on a mission trip in September with a team from my church. Any and all support would be greatly appreciated, but the biggest support would be your prayers!



