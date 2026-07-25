Honduras Mission Trip

Hello! My name is Lilliana Hentze. I was invited to go on my church's mission trip to Honduras in September 2026. I am currently a junior in high school. My heart for three years now has been to be on mission for Christ in spreading His word as well as to love His people. While in Honduras, we will be working to build a home as well as help in leading a Vacation Bible School for children. To go on this mission trip, I'm asking for your financial support as well as support in prayer as our team goes out to spread the gospel.