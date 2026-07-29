Honduras Mission Trip

This July, I have the opportunity to travel to Honduras on a mission trip with my church. This opportunity is part of a calling that has been on my heart for so many years.





I had the privilege of doing mission work in Honduras twice during high school and those experiences changed me forever. My eyes were open to both the deep needs of so many in this world and to the incredible power of faith, compassion, and human connection.

I have carried a strong desire to return and serve there again for all of my adult life.





The past year has been one of the hardest seasons of my life as I’ve watched my mom fight courageously for her life. Through every challenge and setback, her unwavering faith and trust in God have been incredible to witness. It has reminded me how important it is to show up for others with love, hope, and service; especially in our world that feels increasingly heavy and divided.





This trip is an opportunity to bring medical supplies and medications that are easily accessible to us, yet are difficult for them to acquire. It's an opportunity to simply be present with others, to serve God and others wholeheartedly, and to follow through on something I feel deeply called to do. I am committed to seeing this mission through with passion, gratitude, and an open and grateful heart.





If you feel led to support me (and our group) through prayer or a financial donation toward trip expenses, I would be incredibly grateful. Every prayer, every share, and every contribution helps make this journey possible and allows me to give back in a meaningful way.





Thank you in advance for being part of this with me.



