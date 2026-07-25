Honduras Mission

This September, I’ll be moving to Honduras to serve others and grow in my faith. This opportunity is more than just a trip it’s a chance to build relationships, support local communities, and be the hands and feet of Jesus in whatever ways are needed.





As I prepare for this journey, I’m trusting God to provide every step of the way. Your support will help cover travel, housing, meals, ministry expenses, and other essential costs while I’m serving.





Whether you’re able to give financially, share this fundraiser, or keep me in your prayers, every act of support means more than you know. Thank you for believing in this mission and for being part of the impact we’ll make together in Honduras.





I’m so grateful for your generosity, encouragement, and prayers. I can’t wait to share updates and stories from this incredible journey with you!