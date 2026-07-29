Honduras June 2026

Please help me return to Honduras for a short-term mission trip. I originally visited in 2017 and took part in local feeding initiatives, food and hygiene supply, prison ministry, and other local outreaches. This trip will have a medical focus - assisting local villages with medical care while ministering to their spiritual needs as well. I will be traveling with a doctor and other medical professionals. Your support means a great deal to me. Please contact me with any questions.





Sincerely,





Christian Wade