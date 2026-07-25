Honduran Missions

My name is Matthew Myers, and I have the wonderful privilege of serving as both a school teacher and a ministry worker here in Honduras. Thank you for taking the time to learn a little about the work God has called me to do. I truly believe that no one serves on the mission field alone. Every prayer offered, every word of encouragement, and every financial gift from faithful supporters makes it possible for this ministry to continue. I have started this GiveSendGo because some have asked how they can support and many cannot do monthly. But because of your partnership, lives are being touched, hearts are being reached, and the Gospel is being shared with people who may otherwise never hear it.

One of the ministries the Lord has given me is teaching. Every day I have the opportunity to invest in the lives of young people, not only through education but also by showing them the love of Christ through kindness, consistency, and encouragement. I strive to create a classroom that is welcoming, engaging, and exciting to learn in. Throughout the school year, I often purchase classroom decorations, educational supplies, and help organize activities and fundraisers that enrich my students' learning experience. These expenses frequently extend beyond what is provided, but I believe they are worthwhile investments in the lives of these children. Through your financial support, you are helping provide an environment where students can thrive, grow, and experience the love of Christ in practical ways each day.

Outside the classroom, my greatest passion is serving in our church's bus ministry. Every Sunday I have the joy of helping bring children and families to church who otherwise might never attend. One of my responsibilities is purchasing snacks for the children who faithfully ride the bus each week. While a snack may seem like a small thing, it often becomes a tangible reminder that someone loves them, cares for them, and is excited to see them. Those simple moments help build lasting relationships, opening doors to share the Gospel and encourage families to remain faithful to church. Bus ministry and soul-winning have truly become my heart. There is nothing more exciting than knocking on doors, inviting families to church, sharing the message of salvation, and watching God work in lives for eternity. Whether I am teaching in the classroom during the week or serving on the bus route each Sunday, my desire is to faithfully point people to Jesus Christ.

As you prayerfully consider partnering with me, please know that your support reaches far beyond helping meet financial needs. You become an active part of every lesson taught, every child welcomed onto the bus, every snack handed to a smiling face, every Gospel conversation, and every soul that trusts Christ as Saviour. Together, we are fulfilling the Great Commission by taking the Gospel to those who need it. I would be honored to have you partner with me through your prayers and financial support as we labor together for the cause of Christ here in Honduras. Thank you for believing in this ministry and for investing in work that has eternal value. I am excited to see how God will continue to use His people to further His kingdom, and I am grateful that you would consider being a part of what He is doing here.



