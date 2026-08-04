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Honduran Dad Deported Help His Kids.

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bybrock graham

Honduran Dad Deported Help His Kids.

Here’s the updated story with your corrections:


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Antonio is one of the hardest-working, most faithful fathers I have ever known.


He came to the United States from Honduras for a taekwondo tournament. On his way home he was kidnapped by the Sinaloa cartel in Mexico and held for ransom. His family spent every dollar they had saved for years to buy his freedom. After that, he was given the chance to return and seek asylum. He entered through California, received documents, and made his way to Kansas City where he worked as a painter.


When I met him he was facing hard times, so I hired him at the hotel. Antonio quickly proved himself the hardest and most dedicated worker on the property. Unfortunately, other staff became jealous and started spreading false rumors and accusations. Those lies forced him to leave a job he loved and did exceptionally well.


He then took a position at Butler Transportation, a trucking company in Kansas City, Kansas. In a company of over a thousand people, Antonio quickly became one of the most favored and loved employees. He never stopped working. He paid his taxes. Every paycheck he sent almost everything home so his three children could eat and go to school. Their mother had left them. The kids were being raised by their grandmother while Antonio video-called them every single day on WhatsApp, often crying himself to sleep because he could not hold them or raise them in person.


While working a second painting job to cover his daughter’s hospital bills, the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over. Antonio was arrested and turned over to ICE. They showed him mercy and sent him home to Honduras within two weeks. Thank God for that.


Now he is back in poverty with his three children. The only work available would take him far from his kids and put him in real danger. He is left praying every day that someone will help him keep his children fed, in school, and under the care of their grandmother. Antonio loves the Lord. He starts every prayer the same way: “Dear Señor…” He believes God will answer.


I am asking people who love the Lord to help this man. Whatever God puts on your heart — $10, $25, $50, or more — will go straight to food, school costs, and basic needs for three children who need their father’s support from afar.


Antonio is not asking for luxury. He is asking for the chance to raise his kids to know God, to be educated, and to have a future. We have been given so much. Please join me in answering a father’s prayer.


Any amount helps. Share this page if you cannot give right now. Together we can make a real difference.


Thank you and God bless you.


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