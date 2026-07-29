Homless for 2 weeks

I hate doing this, its embarrassing but surviving is important. Things didnt work out with my ex. So i had to move out. All future plans gone. Fortunately im a fighter and in 2 weeks ill be in a shelter. It breaks my heart that my kids worry about me. And im going to get my own place and save while in the shelter. I have a job Fortunately. My god this state is expensive. So amything would help. For motel rooms and travel and food. Right now its me and god. I need him more than ever. If you have any questions contact me. 5624409819. Again i appreciate evything even just reading this sorry story lol. I still have my sense of humore. God is great god bless.