Homeward bound

Hi, we're Candance and Chris. We've been together 41 years, and we're asking for kindness from strangers at the hardest time of our lives.

We're both Kansas City kids — that's where we met, where our story started. Chris's mom is a full Alaskan Native, and in the late 80s my parents moved back home to Anchorage. We followed them north, built our lives there, and raised our three kids in Alaska. In 2007 we made the move back to Missouri, where our daughter finished high school and planted roots and my middle son joined the Missouri National Guard.We've started over twice now. We know exactly how hard it is. We know exactly how expensive it is.

Now we're facing something no amount of experience can prepare you for.

I (Candance) was recently given a 9–12 month prognosis. At the same time, Chris's mom has suffered two strokes in the past few days. We are possibly facing the loss of two of the most important people in Chris's life within months of each other.

We've talked about what matters most. And what matters most is going home.

We're loading up a UHaul and making the drive from Missouri all the way back to Anchorage together — the road trip we always promised each other, the one we never got around to taking. Every other time we made this journey, we flew. This time we're doing it the right way, the slow way, side by side through every mile.

Our oldest son is already in Anchorage with his own family. Chris's brothers are there too. We want to spend whatever time we have left, in the natural beauty and peaceful place of Alaska .we lived there for almost 16 years. When I'm gone, Chris won't be alone — he'll have his son, his brothers, and his mom nearby(hopefully). That matters more than anything.

But we can't get there without help.

We live on $1,984 a month from Chris's disability and $994 from my SSI — just under $3,000 combined. We have no savings. We are already broke waiting for next month's check. We need to raise this money before we can even leave.

Here's what we're up against:

🚛 UHaul rental for a 3,500 mile move: ~$3,000–5,000

⛽ Gas, food, and the road through Canada: ~$1,000–1,500

🏨 Hotels and motels along the way (10–14 nights): ~$1,000–1,500

📋 Passports for both of us (required to drive through Canada): ~$450

🏠 First month's rent + security deposit in Anchorage: ~$2,500–3,500

💡 Utility deposits and household setup starting from scratch: ~$1,500–2,000

🫁 Portable oxygen concentrator (Medicaid won't cover it): ~$3,000–4,500

🐾 Vet health certificates for our dog and 2 cats: ~$200–300

🏥 Ongoing medical expenses:

We're looking at $20,000 at a minimum, to make this happen safely and give us a real start once we arrive. Every dollar gets us closer to home. And with gas prices the way they are and the potential for a break down

If you can give, we are grateful beyond words. If you can only share, that matters just as much. And if you have questions for us, please ask — we are real people and we are happy to answer.

This is our last great adventure together. Help us make it home.

With all our love,

Candance & Chris