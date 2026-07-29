GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Homeward bound

Goal$75,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChris Hansell

Homeward bound

Hi, we're Candance and Chris. We've been together 41 years, and we're asking for kindness from strangers at the hardest time of our lives.

We're both Kansas City kids — that's where we met, where our story started. Chris's mom is a full Alaskan Native, and in the late 80s my parents moved back home to Anchorage. We followed them north, built our lives there, and raised our three kids in Alaska. In 2007 we made the move back to Missouri, where our daughter finished high school and planted roots and my middle son joined the Missouri National Guard.We've started over twice now. We know exactly how hard it is. We know exactly how expensive it is.

Now we're facing something no amount of experience can prepare you for.

I (Candance) was recently given a 9–12 month prognosis. At the same time, Chris's mom has suffered two strokes in the past few days. We are possibly facing the loss of two of the most important people in Chris's life within months of each other.

We've talked about what matters most. And what matters most is going home.

We're loading up a UHaul and making the drive from Missouri all the way back to Anchorage together — the road trip we always promised each other, the one we never got around to taking. Every other time we made this journey, we flew. This time we're doing it the right way, the slow way, side by side through every mile.

Our oldest son is already in Anchorage with his own family. Chris's brothers are there too. We want to spend whatever time we have left, in the natural beauty and peaceful place of Alaska .we lived there for almost 16 years. When I'm gone, Chris won't be alone — he'll have his son, his brothers, and his mom nearby(hopefully). That matters more than anything.

But we can't get there without help.

We live on $1,984 a month from Chris's disability and $994 from my SSI — just under $3,000 combined. We have no savings. We are already broke waiting for next month's check. We need to raise this money before we can even leave.

Here's what we're up against:

🚛 UHaul rental for a 3,500 mile move: ~$3,000–5,000

⛽ Gas, food, and the road through Canada: ~$1,000–1,500

🏨 Hotels and motels along the way (10–14 nights): ~$1,000–1,500

📋 Passports for both of us (required to drive through Canada): ~$450

🏠 First month's rent + security deposit in Anchorage: ~$2,500–3,500

💡 Utility deposits and household setup starting from scratch: ~$1,500–2,000

🫁 Portable oxygen concentrator (Medicaid won't cover it): ~$3,000–4,500

🐾 Vet health certificates for our dog and 2 cats: ~$200–300

🏥 Ongoing medical expenses:

We're looking at $20,000 at a minimum, to make this happen safely and give us a real start once we arrive. Every dollar gets us closer to home. And with gas prices the way they are and the potential for a break down

If you can give, we are grateful beyond words. If you can only share, that matters just as much. And if you have questions for us, please ask — we are real people and we are happy to answer.

This is our last great adventure together. Help us make it home.

With all our love,

Candance & Chris

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve