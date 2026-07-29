Homestead of hope

Hello everyone. I am a mother of 6 beautiful children 5 of whom are adults now. I have a dream that one day I will be able to have a homestead big enough to be able to adopt as many children as I can and teach them that there are people who love them no matter their age. With this homestead I will teach them how to love and be loved with recused farm animals and patience and understanding with growing food on their own. I feel there are a lot of preteen and teenagers in the system that just need a chance and someone who will not give up on them. With your help we can make this happen with a home big enough for many children and land for them to grow on. If you can help make this happen your name will be put on a sign over the homestead gate so everyone will know you helped save a child from the system.