Arias Mexico Outreach

Aria and I are excited to be heading down to Ensenada, Mexico at the end of March for her middle school outreach. We'll be building a home for a family in need, and we'd love to invite you to partner with us.

Our small team faced a challenge when the outreach was nearly canceled a couple of weeks ago. With a team of 6 (three parents and three kids) we were wondering 'between the 6 of us, how would it be possible to raise the $12,000 needed to build a home'? In the natural it looked impossible. However, after praying about it last week, we felt a strong conviction to move forward with the trip, trusting that God would provide.

Just in the past few days, we've been blessed with an incredible surprise: a generous friend of one of our team members made a huge donation, fully covering the costs of the house build portion of the trip! We're so stoked for God’s provision!

We’re so encouraged that the biggest part of trip is paid for but we still need to raise $2,000 to cover our expenses for this trip.

We warmly invite you to partner with us in building a home for a deserving family in Mexico. Would you consider joining us in this life-changing outreach effort?

Blessings, Nick & Aria