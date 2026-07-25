Help These Homeschoolers Take the Stage

For several years a friend of ours in the Midwest has wanted to add drama to the list of things the students can learn in her homeschool group. They have had plenty of sports to choose from and even art, music, and speech and debate, but no theatre. As a young author and someone whose life has been greatly impacted by good stories, she knows the power of storytelling and had always wanted a theatre option to be a part of, but there had never been one. Since graduating last year, she has decided to form a theatre group herself for the homeschool students around her. And that's when the drama and musical theatre team was born in her town.





Their first production will be "Anastasia". For the last couple of months, the students have been working hard at every practice and have been continuing to work at home. They have made and found costumes, set pieces, and backdrops. But there are still expenses to be met.





One of the biggest ones is finding a place where the students can perform. Our friend wants them to be able to have the experience of performing on a stage for their parents and siblings, but all the funds for the team have come out of her own or the students' pockets. They have been scraping together what they have and picking up extra jobs around town, but it just won't be enough to buy the supplies that they need and to rent the building.





Originally, they were going to rent a stage at a very feasible price, $25/hr, but then their contact backed out of this because he didn’t want to contract with a homeschooler. The next option they have is going to cost at least double, and lighting and sound equipment will not even be provided. Our friend and her students will be covering the expenses for this out of their own pockets as well. When she shared with us that they were still needing funds to rent a stage to perform, we wanted to do what we could to help.





If you're able, please consider giving. Also, sharing this fundraiser would mean so much to us—every gift and every share helps.





Should there be any funds left over from what is used for the production this year, it will go toward next year's production.





Also, as a thank-you gift to those who give, we will send you a recording of the production when it is performed in August. The recording will be sent to the email you enter when you give.





If you feel led to join us in supporting our friend and these homeschoolers, we would be deeply grateful. Every gift, no matter the size, makes a lasting impact.