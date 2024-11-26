Supporting CHC

New Year and a New Home

We are so thankful for the continued blessing and guidance of the Lord for CHC. After 2 blessed years on the CRISTA campus, we now have a new home. Rock of Hope Baptist Church, which had been praying for a ministry to come and share their space during the weekdays, opened their doors and hearts to our ministry last spring! We have been blown away at every turn by this host church and every one of the partners that share usage of their 2 properties. The vision of partnership and stewardship for the sake of the kingdom has been such a privilege to participate in. We feel that we have found a long-term home and we are so grateful.

We've been blessed with dedicated spaces for our office, learning center/library, and a teacher's workroom. All of our classroom spaces are shared with the other congregations. Our teachers and students have made the shift seamlessly, enjoying the larger rooms, use of the Sanctuary for monthly chapels, and students especially enjoy the beautiful Esperance Park across the street for recess!

With this new space our facility expenses have been greatly reduced. As our numbers continue to steadily grow, we are closer and closer to a place of self-sustainability. Our Fundraising goal for this year is $35,000. If we can realize this goal, it will close the gap in our budget and enable us to continue to strengthen and grow our program for future years. We are always adding to our numbers, with new inquiries coming in steadily. The Lord continues to bring the families who need our unique program and our community is growing richer each month.

Thank you for your support for Community Homeschool Co-op! We are so privileged to be able to offer this service to Christian families who are looking for an education alternative for their children. Your partnership is invaluable to us.