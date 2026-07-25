Homes for Honduras

A Shift in Perspective

For many of us, a home is a place we take for granted—a place to rest, gather, and find shelter. But in many impoverished areas of Honduras, families are surviving in makeshift structures made of discarded tin, scrap wood, or plastic tarps. When the rainy season hits, these fragile shelters provide little protection against the elements, leaving families vulnerable, cold, and wet.

Building More Than Walls

This mission trip is about much more than just laying blocks and driving nails. Through our partnership with local ministries, we are providing a tangible expression of God’s love. A sturdy, 16x16 or 24x24 foot concrete block home gives these families physical safety, dignity, and a profound sense of hope for their future.

How You Can Be a Part of the Story

Our team is responsible for funding both our travel expenses and the building materials for these homes. Every single contribution—no matter the size—brings us one step closer to putting a family into a safe, dry home.

Here is how your financial support breaks down: