Crusade Against Cancel Culture

The so-called home of free speech has cancelled yet another person.

Deacon Calvin Robinson was suspended for openly supporting his colleagues and has since been fired from GB News, effective immediately.

Surely, you cannot call yourself the home of free speech and continuously engage in cancel culture?

GB News was Dcn Calvin's primary source of income. We are raising funds to keep a roof over his head so that he can maintain his self-supporting ministry in London. We are also raising funds for a potential legal battle. Dcn Calvin will not take this one lying down!

For more info, please see Calvin Robinson's substack. Subscribe to stay up-to-date.

Thank you for your support, your encouragement, and your prayers. May God bless you.