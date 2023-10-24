Crusade Against Cancel Culture

Goal:
GBP £30,000
Raised:
GBP £34,797
The so-called home of free speech has cancelled yet another person.
Deacon Calvin Robinson was suspended for openly supporting his colleagues and has since been fired from GB News, effective immediately.
Surely, you cannot call yourself the home of free speech and continuously engage in cancel culture?
GB News was Dcn Calvin's primary source of income. We are raising funds to keep a roof over his head so that he can maintain his self-supporting ministry in London. We are also raising funds for a potential legal battle. Dcn Calvin will not take this one lying down!
For more info, please see Calvin Robinson's substack. Subscribe to stay up-to-date.
Thank you for your support, your encouragement, and your prayers. May God bless you.
You are fighting the good fight. A good, honest and principled man and you have many friends and supporters.
Best wishes Calvin.
This is the most important cause for our nation in this era.
Calvin I wish I could do more to assist you, hope my meagre monthly donation helps. Stay strong and stay blessed 🙏❤️
God Bless keep going together we can win
October 24th, 2023
Dear all,
I just wanted to take a moment to express my sincere gratitude. We reached the target within a week; I found your support incredibly overwhelming! Thank you to everyone who donated, shared the link, or reached out to express their support.
I have tried to be a voice for the silent majority, using my platform to highlight the issues and causes that matter to people, and it means the world to me that you have recognised that and supported me when I needed it.
It has been a crazy few weeks. I always knew my role on air was only for a time and season; however, I did not expect it to end so suddenly.
It has always been a mission to me - a public ministry, not just a job. TV was a means to an end, not an end in and of itself. You may already know that I am a self-sustaining minister in my parish ministry, meaning I don't take a salary from the church, so I relied upon my salary from GB News. What you won't know is that they didn't pay me very well. In fact, when I signed up as a presenter last year, I was taking home a third less than what I previously made as a school teacher. But I felt it was important work to be doing - providing a Christian voice in the public square. After leaving seminary and moving back to London, I quickly ran through my savings, sustaining both my public and parish ministries. So, being fired on the spot left me in a bit of a rut. But thanks to your charitable generosity, I have a roof over my head, some flexibility for potential legal fees, and some breathing room to discern what comes next.
I have been in touch with lawyers to get legal advice. I won't go into the details just yet, but rest assured I will be taking this further. I will update you on the legal side of things when I can.
In terms of my media ministry, I will take my Crusade elsewhere. I have had offers from other outlets, and I hope to have announcements to make in that area very soon, too!
Regarding my parish ministry, I am to be ordained to the Priesthood next month, God willing. This is an incredibly exciting time as I prepare to be able to administer the Sacraments and enter the next stage of my ministry. Please keep me in your prayers on 4th November, and pray for my parish at Christ Church Harlesden, where I will continue to serve.
Thank you again for all your support, both financially and in your prayers. You made what could have been an incredibly stressful and difficult situation so much better. I try to pass my anxieties over to the Lord, and you have made it easier to do so.
God bless you all.
To stay up-to-date, please feel free to follow my SubStack, where I will be posting updates. I am also on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Telegram.
