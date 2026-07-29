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house burned down

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bychris bukus

Fundraiser funds will be received by chris bukus

house burned down

February 1st, 2025

My Brother Chris and Nephew Nick lost everything but their lives in a house fire. I am trying to raise some money to help them rebuild their lives. As the fire ripped through their home they ran back in to save as many of their pets as they could sadly they lost the kittens they had rescued from a box on the side of the road just a week prior. Nick ran into trying to save them. However, he burned his face and hair losing his glasses trying to put out the fire on his face as his beard ignited. They are thankful to be alive but need help to rebuild their lives as they have lost their home.

My Brother Chris Lost the Jeep he was trying to rebuild for our mother and all the tools to start over.

I am asking anyone who can help to give what you can. They have been there for so many in the past, and losing everything they have worked so hard for is a shame. Thank you for whatever you can give to help.


This is all really new, I will give updates as they rebuild. To let everyone know that we were able to find one of the kittens that was in the fire ALIVE!!! She is hurt but alive. We found her in the rubble two days after the fire and we are doing everything we can to keep her safe and alive. She has 3rd degree burns on her paw. and other spots on her body. we are keeping her as comfortable as we can but with no money for a vet, we are doing what we can to keep the wounds clean. I added some of the photos I have to this update. One of the other cats is looking in on her. making sure she is doing ok. To all the Donors thank you for what you have given we all extremely appreciate your generosity!!


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