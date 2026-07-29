Homelessness and mental issues

Hi everyone my name is Michael Martin and im 29 years old from Tennessee. The reason I am asking for help isnt because im doing it out of pitty but a desperate need of help to get me a vehicle so that way I can start working via doordash or Uber eats due to me not being able to keep a full time job due to my mental disabilities. I am also in the process to see if i am able to get on ssi or ssdi and possibly both plus to get a service pet if able to or required to.I believe that all God's people will come together and help me out. If your wondering why I became homeless to begin with is because with me having disabilities I believed an ex girlfriend of mine when she told me to leave a good job for one that she claimed would pay double the amount I was making before which was a lie and decided to move away from the place and city I was at the time for a change and due to my disabilities I haven't been able to consistently hold a job for a long time. Anything helps towards getting my life 1 step closer to becoming out of homelessness and into a more stable living situation. Thanks everyone for taking the time to read this and God bless.



