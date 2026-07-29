Homelessness

I'm a single father trying to raise money to get on my feet. In between jobs It's Hard Out Here can't seem to find a good job. I'm luckily enough to have good friends to let me sleep on our couch. Any little bit will help out a lot just trying to survive this economy and this life just too tough really tough. Days I don't want to wake up other days I'm grateful that I do wake up any little bit will help out a lot. It's a struggle my mother is in and out of the hospital haven't seen my daughter in a couple months. It's just a really tough situation for me right now never thought I would go through this.