Ukrainian Family of 6 Living In Van with No AC

Help Nadiya and Her Family Start a New Life in Virginia

Imagine being a mother of four, living in your van in the California heat, trying to protect your children while hiding your fear and exhaustion.

That’s the reality Nadiya and her family are facing—a family of six Ukrainian asylum seekers currently living in their vehicle in San Jose, CA. No AC. No safe place to sleep. No home. And yet, despite this, they remain full of hope for a better life.

Today, you can help make that hope real.

💔 Their Situation

Nadiya, her husband Taras, and their four children—including a 3-year-old—have nowhere to go. After fleeing Ukraine due to the war, which destroyed their family home, they came to the United States seeking asylum. They are currently on a fast track to receive a U Visa, which grants them a path to permanent residency and ultimately citizenship. This was expedited because Taras was the victim of a brutal attack that nearly cost him his life and has left him temporarily disabled.

Despite the trauma and obstacles, this family is resilient. They have jobs waiting for them in Virginia—Taras is a skilled mechanic and repairman, which he intends to continue to do when he has recovered, and Nadiya has years of experience as a cook and housekeeper. All they need now is a safe way to get there… and a roof over their heads.

Lift Them Up, Inc. (a verified 501(c)(3) nonprofit – EIN: 99-1709025) is working alongside this family to give them the support they need—not forever, but just long enough to help them plant their feet and begin a new life.

🎯 Our Goal:

We are raising $65,800 to help Nadiya’s family with the following expenses:

Used RV (sleeps 6, live-in ready): $30,000

RV Parking (12 months): $4,800

Gas, Food & Lodging (Cross-country travel CA → VA): $3,000

DMV Fees, Registration, Insurance: $2,000

Temporary Hotel (Currently being covered by us – need reimbursement + extra 2 weeks): $3,000

Support for essentials (diapers, clothes, utilities, basic needs – 12 months): $5,000

Financial Coaching, Counseling & Case Management: $10,000 over 12 months

Translator: $3,000 over 12 months

Emergency buffer $5,000

TOTAL NEEDED $65,800

🛠️ Our Promise:

Your donation will go directly to:

• Helping Nadiya and her family purchase and live in an RV

• Funding their travel to Virginia, where stable jobs are waiting

• Covering their basic needs while they transition to self-sufficiency

• Ensuring they are supported every step of the way by a case manager through Lift Them Up, Inc.

Help us lift them up with a hand up—a bridge from crisis to stability!

📅 Timeline:

• ✅ Today: They are staying in a hotel we’ve secured short-term.

• 🚐 Within weeks: We want to purchase the RV so they can pick it up during their cross-country journey.

• 🏠 In 30–60 days: They will be fully resettled in Virginia with employment, shelter, and support.

🔐 Why You Can Trust This Fundraiser:

• Lift Them Up, Inc. is a verified 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN: 99-1709025) committed to protecting vulnerable families.

• All funds go directly to the needs listed above—not executive salaries or excessive admin overhead.

• For privacy and safety reasons, some personal details have been anonymized, but all information has been verified.

💬 In Their Words:

“We want to work. We want to raise our children in safety. We just need a place to start.Thank you so much for supporting our family and God bless you all!” – Nadiya

❤️ Will You Help Us Lift Them Up?

We can’t change everything, but we can change everything for this one family.

Your gift—large or small—can turn homelessness into hope.

👉 Please give now. Share this campaign. Be the bridge to their future!