Hello everyone my name is Amanda. I was in a relationship for 4 years got abusive and dangerous. He recently abandoned me leaving me with nothing no car, no money and no place to go. He also put my checking account negative $800. I've been struggling for months and and in desperate need of help. He sold the rv so I'm homeless with no car. The money will be used to get a car so I can find work, put food in my belly and a roof over my head until I can get on my feet. Any blessings would be greatly appreciated.