Homeless with kids

My kids and been homeless for a good while and I been trying to find us a house or somewhere to live . It has been us .I just need some help to get out of this situation 🙏 😭. We been living from house to house in a motel rooms some time we sleep in my car. But now we can't sleep in the car no more I lost it. We have been going through a lot and feel like no one will not help us some people turn there back on us. I just want to get out of this situation 🙏