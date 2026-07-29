Homeless With health conditions









My family and I recently became homeless on June 1 after the property we were renting was sold to new owners who did not wish to keep tenants. I am currently living in my car with my five children. I am employed, but my income is not enough to secure stable housing for my family.





I also have diabetes that is currently uncontrolled. My doctor has been working closely with me to manage my condition with insulin, but my situation has made it increasingly difficult to care for my health properly. Being homeless, sleeping in a vehicle, and lacking access to stable living conditions are causing my health to decline.





I have reached out to numerous community resources, shelters, and assistance programs, but I have not been able to find housing that can accommodate my entire family. Most shelters would require us to separate, and I am trying very hard to keep my children together, including my older sons who would otherwise be placed in men's shelters.





Because of these circumstances, I recently had to take a medical leave from work so I could focus on caring for my children and addressing our housing crisis. I have also sought donations and other forms of assistance, but so far I have not received the support we need.





I am reaching out to ask whether there is any assistance, guidance, or resources you may know of that could help my family. We are doing everything we can, but we are struggling to find a safe place to stay and a path toward stable housing. Any help, referrals, or advice would be deeply appreciated.





Thank you for taking the time to read my message and for any assistance you may be able to provide.





Sincerely,





[Annissa Huling]

[302-399-5392]

dependableme7@gmail.com