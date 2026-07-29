Homeless with A Service Dog

Hi my name is Matthew and my service dogs name is Rebel. I am 35 Y.O and rebel is almost 4 Y.O, We have been homeless for 5 years and we are in desperate need of help, Rebel has been sick for 15 days and I need to get him to a vet but don't have the money which is why I'm creating this and also to have a way to get a tent and other necessities we need to survive out here any donation would be a huge blessing thank you in advance and GOD bless you.





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