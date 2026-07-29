Homeless with a broken ankle

Hi, my name is Pamela. My sister and I lost our home last year in April. This past year has had many obstacles. We are still homeless as of today. I was working door dashing to help support our needs. My sister has a medical condition that doesn't allow her to work. Her heart and lungs are very bad. She has to stay on oxygen most the time. I recently fell and broke my ankle in 3 different spots. I don't have any insurance. So I went to ER and all they did was put a splint on it and refer me to a specialist. I went to my appointment just to find out I couldn't see the doctor because I didn't have 400 dollars for the visit. So I went back to ER and they rewrapped my ankle for me and they are now trying to get me into a charity hospital. I still have not heard from them yet. Im not sure how long this ankle injury will take to heal before I am able to work again. If you could help us in any way it would be much appreciated. Things have been so rough for us. Anything you able to do to help us would be great. Please keep us in you all's prayers. God is Love