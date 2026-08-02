Jasmine has recently started making care kits for people experiencing homelessness in her community. Seeing the need firsthand, Jasmine was inspired to take action and provide essential items to those who are struggling. Each care kit includes basics like water, protein bars, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, food, and clothes—simple things that can make a big difference in someone’s day. As Jasmine continues this effort, the demand for supplies has grown, and more people are in need of support.





With your help, Jasmine hopes to expand the number of care kits she can assemble and distribute. Donations will go directly toward purchasing more supplies, allowing her to reach even more individuals who are facing tough times. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps provide comfort and dignity to people who often go unseen and unheard. Your support means more kits, more meals, and more hope for those experiencing homelessness.





Jasmine believes that a little kindness can go a long way. You never know what someone is going through, and even the smallest gesture can have a huge impact. She is deeply grateful for any help you can offer, so together, we can make a real difference for those in need.







