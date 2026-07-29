Homeless Single mother & her daughter

Good day to everyone 🙏🏻





My daughter and I moved to Greenville over a year ago. Unfortunately, now we are forced to leave our home by July, 15th and I just got layed off my job 2 weeks ago.





I know that unfortunately, everyone is struggling right now and times are not good for a lot of people. That is why I am ashamed and hesitant to start this request but I am deeply distressed and worried that my daughter will be homeless in 1 month. If there is anyone out there who vould help a little, it would be sincerely greatly and wholeheartedly appreciated 🙏🏻