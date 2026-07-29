Homeless Senior Citizen Needs Help; Bless You!

Thank-you for taking your time to read my story! I am 73, a Diabetic, with High Blood Pressure, Gout, Conn's Disease, Neuropathy and recently fell out of a bus onto the pavement. I am not homeless due to drugs or alcohol or for breaking the law. I am a Christian who used what saved money I had to move in with Mom during the last years of her life. No other family member was interested in helping her. I did what is required of a caretaker, from changing diapers to regulating oxygen, feeding, bathing and helping her through her panic attacks, etc. I wouldn't trade my time with my Mom and being there for her when she was in need for anything. My Mom worked as a school teacher her whole life, worked two jobs and was an amazing woman. If not for my Mom (and Dad!), I would not have the opportunity for eternal life with Jesus Christ. I was taught to respect your elders. I am living in a homeless shelter not just because of my time with my Mom and her bills, etc., but also I was defrauded by a family member from my inheritance due to a sibling having Power of Attorney over my Mom's few assets. I don't have money for an attorney and I do not expect for people to donate the kind of money that it would require. I would, however, appreciate being able to pay to keep my phone working, my medications, physical therapy, a working car that would allow me to run errands and get out from the shelter occasionally. Ideally, it would be wonderful if I was able to afford rent at a Section 8 senior living residence and therefore be able to open my bed at the homeless shelter for another needy person. Any donation of whatever size is most appreciated and may God Bless You for your generosity and kindness!!