Hi my name is shannah gomez I just turned 32 I am currently experiencing homelessness I was diagnosed with congestive heart failure when I was 27 years old I have had a really rough last few years I have been homeless living in a creek bed struggling to get even any basic necessities I have no income whatsoever I have a small dog named flower and she is what keeps me going most days I pray a lot also if any one can find it in there hearts to bless me and get me out of this creek bed thank you God bless